Take part in the Evening Telegraph’s remote learning survey

Since the start of this term in January most children and young people have been learning at home, with Scotland’s schools closed to most once again.

Remote learning provision is said to have improved since the first lockdown, when schools were closed from March to the summer holidays.

Teachers have had time to upskill and prepare for online lessons and thousands of IT devices and equipment have been distributed to families who otherwise would have struggled to stay in touch with schools.

But we want parents and carers to tell us what they think of the teaching being delivered online to their children and how their education and wellbeing has been affected by the pandemic by taking part in our remote learning survey here.

We want to know if balancing schoolwork with parents’ work or home life is a struggle or if home schooling is an opportunity to do things differently.

We want to know whether connectivity is an issue or whether you want more live lessons.

We want to know whether you are worried about your children’s mental health, or if your children are thriving learning at home.

For those with children who should have been sitting exams in May, we want to know how you feel about the alternative assessment model developed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and findings will be published in the Evening Telegraph soon.