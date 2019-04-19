Take advantage of any Ross County slip says Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has urged his players to take advantage of any slip-up from Ross County this weekend.

The Staggies face a tough trip down to Ayr United this evening knowing victory all but secures the Championship league title.

The Honest Men, however, will have something to say about that as they bid to secure their place in the end-of-season play-offs.

And Robbie admits he’s hoping Ian McCall’s men can “do us a turn” by keeping the title race alive.

He said: “Ross County are down at Ayr and we are hoping Ayr do us a turn.

“If they do that, then great and it’s then up to us to take advantage.

“The key thing for us is to keep winning.

“If we can, then we might have a chance (of catching Ross County) or the worst-case scenario is we will be second and in a good position going into the play-offs, on the back of a few victories.

“Ayr are a very good team. Ian McCall has a good squad down there and they have a top goalscorer in Lawrence Shankland.

“They also have one really good full-back Liam Smith (he signed a pre-contract with United this week) and another decent one!

“I like their team and the way they play. I particularly like their energy and the way they go after the opposition.

“Somerset Park is a good play to play your football – I always enjoyed going down there.

“The last time when we were there it was blowing an absolute gale so hopefully the weather is better for the teams this time.

“You get a good atmosphere, too, so we will see how it goes tonight.

“No matter what happens, though, we have a tough game ourselves at Inverness.”