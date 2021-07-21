Take a trip inside Arbroath’s underground treasures as one tour guide explores the stunning smugglers’ sea caves hidden by the waves

Before the pandemic, Cameron Smith was a wedding guitarist with a love for kayaking and photography.

But when Covid hit and the work dried up, he found himself with the opportunity to turn his passion into his profession.

Cameron is now the owner of Arbroath Cliff Tours, offering kayaking visits around the Angus town’s stunning cliffs and cave network.

Cameron’s tours are growing in popularity – and its not hard to see why when looking at these incredible images.

“It was a good accident,” said Cameron.

“I couldn’t work, so I was just posting photos of my visits to the cliffs and some friends got in touch asking for a tour.

“Before long there were 30 people asking and I realised I was on to something.

“There are around 12 caves and four are absolutely breath-taking,” he said.

Smugglers’ caves

“There’s a rich history of smuggling in Arbroath.

“Boats would come in and hide all the booze tobacco and illegal stuff down there.”