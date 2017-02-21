A new restaurant is set to open on the site of a historic Dundee eatery.

The Tailend restaurant will open its doors in Nethergate on Wednesday.

The fish and chip venue is being launched in the same premises that was home to The Deep Sea restaurant for 77 years before it closed in 2014.

The takeaway part of the business has been running for a few months but the owners are now set to unveil their sit-in diner and bar in the basement area.

General managers Jess and Darren Spink say the reaction they’ve had since the takeaway opened has been “incredible”.

Jess said: “We’ve got a really lovely group of regulars that come in each week.

“We’ve gotten to know names and faces and to see people coming back makes everything worth it.

“I would love it if the previous owners were to come in and be really pleased with what we’ve done with the space.

“The Deep Sea meant a lot to people and we want to create those memories too.

“We’ve started doing that in St Andrews, bringing families together over a fish supper, and that’s what The Deep Sea was about as well.”

She added: “We’re sticking with simplicity.

“If people just want a fish supper and a cup of tea that’s what they want — but they might end up trying an oyster for the first time as well.

“We want the food to speak for itself.”

Samantha McBride, 27, marketing manager at the Tailend, said there was a “positive buzz” in the city.

She said: “Most of the recruitment has been done, but there may still be the possibility of more part-time staff.

“It’s been great watching the Waterfront development take shape — there is a real positive buzz in the city.”