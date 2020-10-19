Tagging order for man who bombarded ex with messages

A stalker who barraged his former partner with hundreds of emails and texts in a bid to win her back has been placed on a tagging order.

Jacek Zagrodny sent 190 emails and 170 text messages to his ex over five months, some of which contained threats of self-harm.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Zagrodny and the woman had been in a relationship for a short period of time in 2018.

However, she broke it off in December of that year after he turned up at her home uninvited several times while she had friends visiting.

On one occasion, after she declined to speak to him, he swore at her and told her she’d “regret” the decision.

After the relationship ended Zagrodny, 43, sent the woman “numerous” threatening text messages in his native Polish, including one which read: “You will have a bad Christmas, but I will as well.”

She blocked him on her personal mobile but Zagrodny began texting her work phone as well, before taking to her business listing on Facebook to air his anger in public.

After returning home from celebrating Christmas in Poland, the woman received emails that read: “I can see you are home” and: “I hope you aren’t cold in that small jacket today.”

She then relented after he sent a “suicidal” text, briefly rekindling the relationship in January 2019.

The relationship continued for about two months but towards the end of March 2019 he began to show signs of jealousy and she ended the relationship.

Zagrodny started sending messages and emails, including numerous text messages stating either “I love you” or “I hate you”.

Zagrodny, of Craigievar Walk, admitted engaging in a course of conduct causing his former partner fear and alarm at numerous places in Dundee and on roads between Dundee and St Andrews, and elsewhere, between December 15 2018 and May 16 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to attending at his partner’s home uninvited, shouting, swearing and threatening violence throughout September 2018.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed Zagrodny on a restriction of liberty order for 163 days which will keep him indoors between 7pm-7am.

A non-harassment order was also granted which will prevent Zagrodny from contacting the woman for 18 months.