Tackling domestic abuse is comparable to a murder investigation, according to two senior police officers.

Detective Inspectors Muriel Fuller and Gordon Patullo, of Dundee’s Domestic Abuse Task Force, are spearheading a crackdown on domestic violence and stalking.

Figures uncovered by the Tele this month showed that there were 4,689 domestic crimes reported in Dundee between April 2014 and April this year — resulting in 6,585 victims.

The task force investigates known domestic offenders and historic cases while working closely with organisations such as Women’s Aid.

The Freedom of Information statistics show there was a 20% drop in domestic crimes from 1,692 in 2015/16 to 1,351 last year.

Det Insp Fuller says domestic abuse is still under-reported.

She said: “We support the division in terms of investigating historic abuse.

“The division deals with live incidents, while we deal with known incidents and offenders which can span decades.

“We give women the opportunity to come forward who might previously not have reported anything in the past — our approach is quite focused now.

“Domestic abuse and stalking is still very much under-reported.”

She added: “We want more people to come forward and, although it can be very traumatic, we can help them overcome that and begin investigating those responsible.

“The work we do has happened to prove cases, where in the past we wouldn’t have been able to prove them because it’s much more expansive.

“It’s not easy for women to come forward and that’s what’s so important for us — that they feel secure enough to do it. We feel we’re making progress and it’s a really thorough process we go through.”

Det Insp Patullo said: “We investigate an incident of domestic abuse or stalking like we’re investigating a murder.

“We look at all the surrounding circumstances and people involved. The common element is control and that’s what we want to take away.

“If victims come to us, we can reassure them that they will be dealt with sensitively.

“As well as that, the perpetrators of domestic abuse will be dealt with severely. We haven’t had as many male victims come forward as women but that doesn’t make a difference.

“Abuse is abuse and we want to find the people responsible for it.

“We work really closely with Women’s Aid and other services and we give them the support they require.

“It can be quite distressing for them to talk about a certain person again and dig up old memories but the feedback we’ve had is that it’s helped them deal with things and try to move on, which is positive.”