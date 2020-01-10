Tablet-making woman’s fundraising total reaches 85k – with donations going to Dundee University researchers

More than £85,000 has been raised towards breast cancer research, all thanks to one woman.

Fiona Edwards has been making tablet since 2003 to help support researchers at Dundee University.

Last year she raised £9,500 which she has handed over to the Clinical Research Centre at Ninewells.

Fiona said: “I have pretty much always got a batch of tablet on the go and I need to keep a stock of ingredients in my house at all times.

“Once again I would like to thank everyone who supports me by buying my tablet or by giving me a spare pound or two for my efforts.

“They have made this possible and their continued support means we have been able to give to breast cancer research year after year.”

Fiona’s exploits also help a second worthy cause as her sweet goods are also sold through Balhungie Farm Shop.

Part of the farm shop profits go to helping children in Africa and Fiona’s tablet alone has provided 28,000 malnourished children with a meal via the charity ABC Africa.

Andrew Evans, professor of breast imaging in the School of Medicine said: “Fiona’s fundraising is absolutely vital to our breast cancer research and we thank her for yet another year of hard work on our behalf. We simply could not do the work we do without the money Fiona raises for us.”