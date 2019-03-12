Tables on sale for this year’s Dundee Sports Dinner

Tables are now on sale for this year’s Dundee Sports Dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.

The charity event, taking place on Wednesday September 18, recognises the achievements of local sports people and organisations across the city.

Money raised goes to a host of good causes and last year there were more than two dozen beneficiaries, including Brae Riding for the Disabled, Broughty United FC, Dundee City Aquatics, and Dundee East Sports Club.

The guest speakers were former England cricket captain and Sky Sports cricket presenter David Gower and Scottish football goalkeeping legend Alan Rough.

Last year’s dinner raised £17,000. To find out more, visit dundeesportsdinner.co.uk.