T in the Park organiser Geoff Ellis confirms event won’t be returning

The organiser of T in the Park has confirmed it will not return.

The DF Concerts director, Geoff Ellis, told BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat: “It was an amazing festival, but it ran its course.”

The live music extravaganza was officially put on hiatus in 2016 after two problematic years at its Strathallan Castle home.

Mr Ellis said: “Everyone loved T and we all had great fun doing it.”

It has long been speculated that TRNSMT was a replacement for T in the Park, but the long-term future of the event has never been confirmed.