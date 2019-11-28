‘Swoon river’ – Watch as Michael Buble leaves Dundee fan Susan in shock with concert duet

A Michael Buble fan from Dundee was left swooning after singing in front of thousands of the crooner’s adoring fans.

Susan Colgan, from Dundee, was plucked from the crowd at P&J Live as the singer entertained an audience of 10,000 people in Aberdeen.

Susan was invited by the star to sing any song she wanted, and opted for a cover of Moon River, made famous by Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

She shared the video on her Facebook page and by this morning it had been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

The footage begins with Buble leaning into the crowd and singling Susan out while she is in the standing area just in front of the stage.

A visibly stunned Susan looks on in disbelief as the Just Haven’t Met You Yet singer introduces her to the audience.

He told the envious crowds: “For those of you who don’t know what’s going on here, she’s going to sing something with me.

“We’ve never met before, this is not something that is planned, and if you think that then you’re wrong. “This is very scary for me because we don’t know each other.”

