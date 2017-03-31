Practice makes perfect but, if Dundee United “full-back” Stewart Murdoch’s last couple of performances are anything to go by, so too can snap judgments.

Because Murdoch has revealed his switch from central midfield to the right side of the defence came out of the blue.

The first he knew he’d be playing there in last Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final win over St Mirren was when gaffer Ray McKinnon named his startling line-up.

Murdoch was not fazed by the news, he simply got on with the job, and showed his liking for the role with a solid performance at Fir Park and again when United beat Ayr United on Tuesday night.

And for him the lack of discussion or preparation was never going to be an issue.

“To be honest the gaffer just named the team, I was down as right-back and I just got on with it,” he said.

“He did play me at right-back in Sean Dillon’s testimonial last week, so he obviously had something in mind. But for the final he just named the team and that’s when I found out I was playing there.

“He never really said ‘I want you to be a right-back’, he just picked the team. It wasn’t a worry for me because, although I am a midfielder, I like to defend and make tackles.

“I’ve played at full-back a few times, at each of my clubs when there have been injuries in fact.

“I played left-back last season for Ross County twice and also twice down at Fleetwood. I also played at right-back for 45 minutes when I was at Falkirk but with a broken foot and I had to come off at half-time and missed the rest of the season.

“So, I suppose I haven’t played there that often but I am comfortable.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve surprised myself but I probably have slotted in well. I know I have to keep this level of performance if I am going to hold on to the jersey for the rest of the season.”

While he regards a deep-lying role in the middle of the park as his natural position, Murdoch admits the switch to the right has been enjoyable.

And the confidence Ray McKinnon has shown in him has given him a boost.

“I like playing there. You see a lot of the game and you get a lot of the ball and you can use your range of passing, so I’ve enjoyed playing there the last couple of games.

“The manager feels I can do a job there and he likes what he’s seen, so that’s good enough for me.

“In the game now you can get a lot of the ball there and I think against Ayr on Tuesday in the first half you saw that.

“They were sitting in and I hardly had any defending to do. I was getting the ball and making passes.

“If teams are coming forward I can do the other side of the game and make a lot of tackles, which is something I always enjoy doing when I’m playing as a defensive midfielder.”

Wherever he’s playing, Murdoch senses after those wins over St Mirren at Fir Park and Ayr at Tannadice inside the last week, United are getting their season back on track.

“I think winning the Challenge Cup and then beating Ayr is getting us where we need to be.

“At times against Ayr we could have played some better stuff but winning has given us confidence and I am sure we will continue to improve.

“In the run we went on when I was injured early in the season we were not always playing our best football, but we were winning and that is what is important in this league.”