Swimming lessons and classes at Dundee’s Olympia cancelled for 24 hours due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

All swimming lessons and classes within Dundee’s Olympia training pool have been cancelled until 4pm on Friday “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Public swimming within the dive pool, activity pool and training pool will be closed for the next 24 hours.

A statement posted on their Facebook said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances outwith our control, the dive pool, activity pool and training will be closed until 4pm tomorrow, Friday 14 February.

“The will affect all swimming lessons, classes and public swimming within the training pool.

“The leisure pool and toddler pools are unaffected and will remain open. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Yesterday, the facility’s leisure pool was unavailable due to a technical difficulty.