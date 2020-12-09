Tributes have been paid to legendary Dundee swimming teacher Frank Jordan following his death aged 87.

Frank, who taught generations of city kids to swim, passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday night after contracting pneumonia.

His family said they had since been “overwhelmed” by tributes from the local community.

Frank’s daughter Karen said: “Dad became unwell at home around three weeks ago and was taken to hospital.

“He had become really unwell but he still held on for three weeks. That was so typical of dad and just shows the strength of the man.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support we have received from so very many people.

“People are saying really lovely things about my dad. He was so well known and so popular.

“To my brother and I, he was just the best dad ever and his proudest moments always came when we used to win swimming trophies when we were younger.

“He never worried too much about the academic side but he loved us to do well at our swimming and was always incredibly proud of our achievements.”

In June of this year, Frank, who was still teaching water polo and giving swimming lessons at the age of 84, fell at his Lochee home and broke his neck.

He made a good recovery at the time but only recently his health took a turn for the worse.

Frank’s interest in swimming began at the age of seven, when legendary Dundee policeman George McLaren got Frank hooked on water polo.

In an interview with the Tele two years ago, Frank said: “I was just a laddie aged seven standing on a street corner when George came and spoke to us about taking up sport.

“He invited us down to the Whitehall water polo and swimming club and that was it, I never looked back.”

During his 77-year career, Frank’s achievements were countless, including helping Menzieshill High to achieve Guinness World Record success.

He was honorary president of Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Water Polo Club, which merged with Whitehall Amateur Swimming Club in 2003.

Frank founded one of the club’s predecessors, Menzieshill Swimming and Water Polo Club, in 1971.

As the numbers kept on increasing, Frank organised local inter-school competitions and friendly galas.

In 1974, the school swim team began winning titles at district and national level, setting the long–standing record of winning all four Midland Schools Swimming Championships.

The greatest achievement for the pupils as a school swimming team was the setting of world records for the 100–mile marathon relay swim on three occasions; in 1974, 1977 and 1980.

In 1974, the time for this event was 27 hours but, by 1980, the record was set at 22 hours eight minutes, maintaining the Menzieshill place in the Guinness Book of Records.

In recognition of his achievements, Frank was presented with the British Empire Medal by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick at a ceremony in Dundee City Chambers in 2018.

Frank, who also wrote the weekly water polo and swimming notes for the Evening Telegraph., described himself as “a proud Dundee laddie”.

At his presentation, Frank said: “Being involved in aquatic sports has taken me all over the world.

“The kids I taught had the four Ds; determination, desire, dedication, and discipline. These four Ds are necessary to succeed and it has been a pleasure to be involved.”

A spokesman for Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Water Polo Club said: “Frank’s passing will undoubtedly leave a huge void in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure and honour of knowing him.

“However, Frank’s legacy will live on through the club and all the people who he taught, coached, and encouraged through the many decades of his enthusiastic involvement with swimming and water polo.

“Our thoughts are with his daughter, Karen, and her family at this sad time. ”

David Haig, convener of Midland District Swimming said: “Frank was an outstanding servant to aquatics in Dundee over many decades.

“He spent a lifetime involved in various diving, swimming and water polo clubs in Dundee and continued to be involved until a very short time ago. He is going to be very sadly missed.”