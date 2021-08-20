SWI group donates £500 to PRI in memory of New Alyth resident

A cheque presentation for £500 was made in memory of New Alyth resident Jackie McCowan.

Jackie was a treasurer and member of Silvie and Ruthven Institute for many years.

The donation in memory of Jackie was made on August 16 to the Haematology and Oncology Ward at Perth Royal Infirmary (PRI) where Jackie was a patient.

She died on October 24 2020 after battling cancer for many years.

Rona Nicolson, president of Silvie and Ruthven SWI, presented the cheque.

She said: “We lost a great friend and highly respected member of SWI. She was known, not just locally, but across the whole of the Scottish Woman’s Institute.”