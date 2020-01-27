EWAN GURR: V&A’s £75m boost to economy is fantastic – but £1bn black hole is worrying

I absolutely love my city and was delighted to read that the V&A museum has been responsible for a £75 million boost to the economy.

£21m of that overall figure boosted the local economy, taking the value of tourism to over £10m per month in Dundee and has created an estimated 370 new, and real living-wage, jobs to the city.

On a more pessimistic note, however, I spoke to Scottish Government colleagues last week who informed me there is currently a £1 billion black hole in the Scottish budget ahead of the UK Government budget announcement in March.

It is expected the UK Chancellor will announce investment in the north to repay what Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke, described as “a debt that must be repaid.”

Dundee City Council leader, John Alexander, told me there are almost continuous “heart-wrenching” meetings to discuss Dundee’s budget, which could result in cuts of £18m-£27m.

The challenge is that our city swims between the tides of two narratives; we are either riding the crest of a cultural and commercial wave or drowning in de-industrialisation as jobs being are swept off to foreign shores.