Swan found tangled in discarded fishing tackle at Fife beauty spot where fishing is banned

by Kirsty McIntosh
November 19, 2020, 10:45 am Updated: November 19, 2020, 10:53 am
© Supplied by Fife Police/Google M

Police have warned fishermen not to use waters where the activity is prohibited, after a swan was found entangled in fishing equipment.

The bird was discovered caught in fishing line, hooks and weights at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs, near Auchtermuchty.

Police said that fishing at the nature reserve is illegal and anyone doing so could be prosecuted.

© Supplied by Police Scotland
The injured swan at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs.

Fife’s Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer, PC Ben Pacholek, said: “Whilst it is unclear where the swan has become tangled in the fishing line, I’d remind anyone attending Birnie and Gaddon Lochs that fishing is not permitted on either of the reserves.

“Anyone fishing at the reserves is committing a criminal offence and could find themselves the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

The SSPCA have been contacted and are attending to provide assistance to the swan, PC Pacholek added.