A suspicious package sent to an Angus Council building did not present a threat to people’s health, it has emerged.

Forfar town centre was sealed off amid concerns that a substance contained in the package could be anthrax but that was ruled out by investigating fire officials.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service launched a full-scale emergency operation after the package was found at Municipal Buildings in Castle Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Tele that inquiries into the incidents were ongoing.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The incident was left in the hands of the police but the package did not present a hazmat (hazardous materials) threat.”

Forfar and District councillor Glennis Middleton said she believed that ANGUSalive staff who were evacuated from the offices would return to work as normal.

She said: “The staff were fine which was the most important thing.

“I think that everything will be fine for the staff today and they will carry on as normal.

“It was really sad that they had to go through such a traumatic event.

“I just wonder who would stoop this low and I think that they deserve everything that they get.”

Fellow councillor Lynne Devine praised the response of the emergency services.

She said: “It must have been very frightening for the staff involved and my heart goes out to them.

“The council will be looking at extra security measures very carefully but it is very difficult to predict things like that.”

A spokesman for ANGUSalive said: “Staff are safe, well and have received the appropriate support both during and after Wednesday’s incident, while assisting with the police investigation. The buildings are open for business as usual today.

“Our staff followed established mail handling procedures, which are aligned to national security guidance.

“Given there is an ongoing police inquiry, it’s not appropriate to comment further.”