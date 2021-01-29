Suspension of Scottish Cup sees Dundee United’s trip to Rangers brought forward

Dundee United’s trip to face Rangers at Ibrox has been brought forward to next month following the suspension of the Scottish Cup.

United were due to take on the league leaders in Glasgow on April 3 but will instead head through west on Sunday, February 21. The match will kick off at 3pm.

The weekend was freed up after the Scottish Cup was put on hold after a rise in coronavirus cases across the country caused a suspension for Leagues One and Two earlier in the month.

SFA statement confirms changes to calendar

A statement confirming the competition’s temporary pause from the Scottish FA read: “The Scottish FA has this week undertaken extensive consultation with representatives of leagues and clubs affected by the temporary suspension announced on Monday, 11 January 2021.

“This process has been beneficial in understanding the specific challenges faced by clubs at those levels within the men’s and women’s games, in particular understanding the key components required to facilitate return to play within each competition when it is safe to do so.

“Given that current lockdown measures implemented by the First Minister will now remain in place across Scotland until at least the middle of February, the existing temporary suspension of football will be extended until midnight on Sunday, 14 February. This affects leagues with predominantly part-time clubs – although a number of full-time clubs have been affected.

“The Scottish FA will continue to work with those affected to develop league and division-specific plans for a return to training and playing, including adequate training and conditioning time. Those circumstances vary across our game and will be kept under constant review with any restart of the game likely to happen on a progressive basis.

“A further update will be communicated by Wednesday, 10 February.

“The Scottish Cup Fourth Round fixtures scheduled for 20 February will not now go ahead, and all ties will be rescheduled and information communicated in due course. Consequently, Saturday, 20 February can be released as a fixture date for league matches.

“The Scottish FA will continue to work with Scottish Professional Football League colleagues to accommodate the dislocated Scottish Cup fixtures when it is deemed safe and practical to do so.”