A suspected petrol bomb attack in Glenrothes has led to a man being badly burned.

It has emerged that at least one property in Alexander Road was targeted in the early hours of this morning, although another address further down the street may have also been hit.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were called to Alexander Road shortly after midnight to a report of a fire in a bedroom.

They added: “Two appliances arrived from Glenrothes. The fire was extinguished with one hose-reel and two breathing apparatus.

“Gas and electricity were isolated from the premises and it has now been handed over to police.”

Police were due to make a statement this morning.

Locals claimed some sort of petrol bomb was thrown through a window, amid suggestions that a number of children had been inside the property at the time of the incident.

It is understood that one male has been injured, and the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Emergency services have taped off the street as investigations into what happened got under way.