Suspect package at Overgate Shopping Centre triggers police response

A suspect package discovered at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee triggered an emergency response from police on Wednesday afternoon.
Police closed several roads in the area surrounding the city centre shopping mall after the alarm was raised following the discovery of the package close to the Primark store.
The centre was evacuated for a short period as officers investigated the “suspicious” package.
