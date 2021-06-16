Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Suspect package at Overgate Shopping Centre triggers police response

By Neil Henderson
June 16, 2021, 6:16 pm Updated: June 16, 2021, 6:52 pm
© Steve MacDougall/DCTMediaThe discovery of a suspect package at the Overgate Shopping Centre sparked a police response.
A suspect package discovered at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee triggered an emergency response from police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed several roads in the area surrounding the city centre shopping mall after the alarm was raised following the discovery of the package close to the Primark store.

The centre was evacuated for a short period as officers investigated the “suspicious” package.

