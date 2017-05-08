Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle will top this year’s prom at Glamis Castle.

The West Lothian-born singer will take to stage alongside Lee Mead, Christina Bianco and Jai McDowall at the musical event taking place in July.

She performed at the event two years ago.

Susan said: “I am very excited to be performing again at Glamis Prom this summer as it holds very special memories.

“Glamis is a wonderful event, the beautiful grounds, stunning castle and singing to a great Scottish crowd, I can’t wait to return.

“Let’s hope the weather is as good as it was in 2015.”

Set against the stunning backdrop of Glamis Castle, music lovers can purchase gazebo pitches and will be permitted to bring their own picnics to enjoy some al fresco food and drink.

As always, concert go-ers will be encouraged to ramp up the glamour for the occasion.