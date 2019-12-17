Susan Boyle counting down the weeks to her tour launch in Dundee

Superstar singer Susan Boyle has told how she chose Dundee to launch her Ten Tour because she loves the city.

The popular entertainer is to launch a 15 gig tour at the Caird Hall next March to mark a decade in showbusiness and to promote a new album Ten.

And Susan revealed she is keen to see the V&A after hearing so much about the waterfront attraction.

She said of her first concert on March 3: “Why Dundee? Why not?

“I am really looking forward to it and I really like the Dundee crowd.

“I have played there before a few years ago and I know the Caird Hall is a really nice venue. I really enjoyed it and the crowd were good.

“I am getting excited just thinking of being back and I hear the tickets have been flying out the doors for the concert.

“I have been doing a lot of promotions for it and I am sure the fans will enjoy the concert.”

She added: “I will be doing a mix of numbers from the older ones and, of course, some from the new album.

“After all, that’s what the whole idea behind the tour is.

“But I am not going to tell you the songs that I am going to do. That’s for the show and the people who come along.

“It is to mark 10 years and a celebration of my being in the business.

“It doesn’t feel like it, I can tell you. It only feels like yesterday I was on the show (Britain’s Got Talent) and I don’t know where the years have gone.

“They have absolutely flown by. It seems like one day I was in that frock on stage and then the next day it all happened.”

Susan told how she still pops into the social club in Blackburn where she began singing before hitting the big time.

She said: “I don’t sing there any more but I still go in and visit now and again.

“They are very nice people.

“And of course I still keep in touch with Simon Cowell from the show. He has been very supportive of this tour and we are going to make an album next year.

“And on Friday this week I am meeting the Pope in Rome. I think it is a private audience and it is going to be an exciting time and very emotional for me.”

Susan has a packed schedule with other rehearsals and recordings and added: “I like to keep busy and I like to entertain people.

“But I also make sure that I have still got time to be normal and come home again. It is a good balance.”

Susan’s tour starts and finishes in Scotland.

The first concert at Dundee’s Caird Hall on March 3 is followed by Glasgow’s Armadillo on March 4.

And it wraps up on March 25 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.