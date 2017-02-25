Survival expert Ray Mears is heading to Dundee as part of his UK-wide tour.

The ITV documentary star will share stories about his career, as well as the joys of the wilderness when he appears at Whitehall Theatre on October 11.

The 53-year-old is well known for exploring some of the most dangerous and far-flung places on the planet.

His documentaries, including Survival with Ray Mears, and Ray Mears’ Bushcraft have seen him track bears and wolves, and teach techniques from the Arctic to Australia — while audiences have watched from their sofas.

Now he’s bringing his expert knowledge closer to home with his 16-date UK tour.

Dundee is one of the first dates on the list and Mr Mears will share stories on how his fascination with the wilderness has changed his life.

Tickets for the show cost £27 (£22 concessions) and can be purchased from the Whitehall box office.