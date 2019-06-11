SURVEY: What do you think of the TV Licence fee?

The BBC has announced it will scrap automatically free TV Licences for over-75s from next year.

A free TV Licence will only be available to households with someone aged over 75 who receives Pension Credit from June 2020, the BBC has announced.

The move has sparked huge debate, with some claiming the move is unfairly targetting older people, but others agree with the plan, saying it is a perk which should be means tested.

A number of petitions have been launched to try and keep the TV Licence free for over-75s, with one by charity Age UK attracting more than 142,000 signatures.

Another, on the UK Government and Parliament website is approaching 10,000 signatures.

The BBC posted a tweet which explained: “From June 2020 any household with someone aged over 75 who receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free TV licence funded by the BBC.

“This means: Those least able to pay will still get a free licence

“Viewers & listeners will still receive the best programmes and services that the BBC can provide.”