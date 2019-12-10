Survey: Study shows 40% of households will not be serving turkey this Christmas – are you?

Some will regard it as being as traditional as pulling crackers, opening gifts and watching The Queen’s speech.

Turkey has been a Christmas tradition in Britain since the 16th Century.

However, according to a study done by Whole Foods, 40% of houses will not serve turkey this Christmas.

And, 10% of households will enjoy a completely vegetarian Christmas dinner.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Over a quarter of survey respondents said that one guest at their holiday table is vegan, gluten-free or vegetarian, and therefore, more households are rethinking serving meat and dairy.

The older generation, however, seem to be more mired in tradition, with 82% of those aged 55 or older saying they will be having turkey on Christmas Day.

Will you be “gobbling” up on traditional turkey this Christmas, or serving something else?

Please vote in our survey below.