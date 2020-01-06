Survey shows Scots are more likely to fake Dry January success

A quarter of Scots said that they didn’t think they could stay sober – even for the first week of the month – if they were taking part in the Dry January event.

A recent survey by Virgin Wines also found that 20% of Scottish adults would pretend they had completed Dry January even if they’d been drinking.

This made them the most likely to lie about their success out of any UK country, with 15% of English drinkers, 14% of those in Northern Ireland and 7% of Welsh drinkers saying that they would lie.

In Dundee, 60.5% of respondents said that they think they could stay sober for all of January if they tried, but only 37% of adults plan to drink less alcohol or no alcohol at all this month.

Across the UK, 45% of adults plan to drink less alcohol or no alcohol at all in January, with 55% not planning to make any changes.

In Scotland, just over 60% plan to keep drinking as normal.

The survey quizzed more than 5,000 recipients on their plans and attitudes towards Dry January and found that Londoners drink the most on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

They also suggested that while Scots are most likely to pretend they’ve completed Dry January even when they’ve been drinking, it’s the English who are most likely to give up on Dry January altogether if they slip up and have a drink at some point.