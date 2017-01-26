Survey reveals 15% ‘worried’ about being tracked

In the same week that GCHQ chief Robert Hannigan stepped down and the man responsible for the 2014 ‘Celebgate’ nude photo hack was jailed, a mobile phone insurance firm released findings of their research into internet privacy.

The survey, which was given to British adults across the country, found that internet privacy is “very important” to one in every three people, and 15% describe their feelings as being “worried” about personal device surveillance and tracking.

Earlier in January, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of TalkTalk, Sir Charles Dunstone, expressed his fears that technology could turn against him.

“Definitely with computers and mobiles we are being spied on with their own cameras and recorders. You have to be careful.” he warns.

“Look at Facebook founder [Mark] Zuckerberg – even he tapes over the camera on his devices.”

The survey by Row.co.uk revealed that 6.7% of the British public also place tape over their webcams and other internet connected devices with cameras. That equates to around 4,230,000 people.

The largest group of people who cover their webcams are aged 25-34, with 10.8% doing it. This is compared to those ages 35-44 (3.8%) and those 45+ (4.6%).

It seems the British public has lots to hide. A 2014 Cosmopolitan survey found that 32.5% of men and 3.8% of women watch porn online daily.

A 2015 data breach of Ashley Madison, a website enabling extramarital affairs, revealed the email addresses of 32 million registered users. The hack was devastating to the website and to the enormous global user-base, ruining relationships and causing widespread embarrassment to those involved.

“It worries me. I mean, the average man, or even woman, might look at porn through apps and everything you do is being recorded.” adds Sir Dunstone.

“I’m a married man with a young family, so I don’t do that, but it is a worry and it’s too late to do anything about it. Big Brother is already with us.”