Survey recommends Dundee for investors looking to make good return on property

Property investors looking to make a good return should consider buying in Dundee, a new survey has suggested.

The research by Zoopla named the city seventh-best for sellers looking to get a return on an investment.

It analysed urban areas across Britain, excluding London, to find out where investors could get the highest returns – weighing the cost of properties against the rent landlords could expect to generate.

Rochdale took the top spot, with an average 9% gross yield based on house and flat prices against average monthly rent.

Glasgow was the only Scottish city to rank higher than Dundee, in third with a gross yield of 7.96%. Dundee’s gross yield, the profit before taxes and expenses, is 6.68%.

Ron Campbell, director of Dundee lettings and estate agent Northwood, said: “A first-time investor can enter the Dundee market for as little as £50,000 and see a 10% return on that investment.”

He said there had been a growth in the popularity of new builds, while more traditional tenements in areas such as Dens Road and Blackness Road are falling behind.

Nick Horan, director of lettings and estate agents Belvoir, added: “It goes through peaks and troughs, but Dundee has always been a pretty consistent letting market.”