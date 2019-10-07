Survey over gender-based violence in Dundee launched

A new survey aimed at finding out more about public attitudes to gender-based violence has been launched in Dundee.

Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership is carrying out the poll to help organisers shape services which will help to keep people safe.

Ann Hamilton, independent chairwoman of the partnership, explained the background to the drive for more information.

She said: “When looking at any form of violence against women – domestic abuse, rape, prostitution – we tend to focus on the victim and her children, if there are any.

“While we need to provide support and protection, and ensure safety and recovery, this doesn’t address the prevention of such crimes.”

Ms Hamilton added: “To stop the inevitability of male violence, we have to look at gender inequality and researching public attitudes is crucial.

“By running the attitude survey we want to uncover some of the underlying views on, and opinions of, gender-based violence and by doing so develop strategies to combat it.”

The short survey, which takes around five minutes to complete, is anonymous.

It lays out a number of scenarios before asking for respondents to choose which of the views most closely corresponds with their own.

The survey will be running until Thursday November 7 and people wishing to take part can do so by completing the form online at bit.ly/2nel9fG.