SURVEY: How would you vote in a second Scottish independence referendum?

It’s the issue that has split political opinion in Scotland for half a decade.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday called for a new Scottish independence referendum in the second half of 2020.

Speaking in Dublin, Ms Sturgeon said the “latter half” of next year would be the right time for a new poll.

The SNP leader predicted victory in a second vote, with Scotland becoming “an independent country just like Ireland”.

Despite 55% of Scots declining to break away from the UK in 2014’s referendum, there is still vocal support for the SNP and the independence movement in general.

The SNP has the largest number of Scottish elected members of any single party at both Holyrood and Westminster.

In Edinburgh, the party has 62 MSPs, plus a former SNP member who is now independent. Six Scottish Greens also have seats, giving pro-independence parties a working majority in the parliament, which has 129 elected members.

In terms of MPs, the SNP’s numbers diminished in the 2017 General Election from 56 to 35, following the astonishing tidal wave of support in 2015 when the party elected MPs in all-but-three constituencies north of the border.

The party is also the most popular at local government level, and elected three of Scotland’s six MEPs in the European elections this week.

Brexit appears to have further divided the country, with 62% of Scots voting to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum – but the UK as a whole voting to leave by the narrow margin of 52%.

The SNP have consistently referred to Brexit as Scotland being “dragged out of the EU against its will”, and claim it is a valid reason for another vote on Scotland’s place in the UK.

With this in mind, we want to ask our readers how they feel about the prospect of Indyref2, and their reasons for voting the way they plan to, if another vote happens.

Please vote in our short survey below.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.