SURVEY: How would you vote if there was another Scottish independence referendum?

The Evening Telegraph has launched a new poll in a bid to find out if the view on Scottish Independence has changed in the city – with another referendum possibly on the horizon.

Available on the Tele website, the poll has already soared past 6,000 votes as we look to gauge the appetite for Scotland to break away from the United Kingdom – or remain part of the union.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set her sights on Indyref2 before 2021 as she looks to give Scotland the chance to reject Brexit by keeping Scotland part of the EU.

In the last referendum, Dundee turned out the highest percentage of yes votes in Scotland with 57.3%.

We hit the streets to find out what readers thought of the prospect of another referendum approaching.

Michael Ross, 34, a care worker from Arbroath, said: “I think it’s a waste of time. I don’t see us personally being better off.

“I voted to stay in the union. I don’t know what I would vote now.”

Emily Cameron, 83, from Coupar Angus, said: “I don’t want independence but I do want another referendum.”

Meanwhile, Quinn Fridlund, 27, unemployed, from Stobswell, said: “I am all for it. I voted in the last one. I would definitely vote yes again.

“I think the whole unknown of what the future is (outside of the EU) has made

the case for independence.

“We voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, yet we are being ignored.”

Legislation to hold Indyref2 has already been published by the Scottish Government as it looks to set the wheels in motion.

Ms Sturgeon said another vote before 2021 would give Scots “the opportunity to choose to be an independent European nation – rather than have a Brexit future imposed upon us”.

The move comes just days after the SNP secured a record three MEPs in the European Parliament with 38% of the vote.

