SURVEY: How would you deal with the gull problem in Dundee? Vote in our poll

Gulls are pretty unavoidable in any city, especially in a place like Dundee which sits on the water.

Spring and summer in the city are often blighted by the aggressive birds swooping down and attacking pedestrians, usually in an attempt to steal food.

When was the last day you didn’t see a gull? Throughout Britain we ordinarily cross paths with these birds more often than with any other wild creature.

They are hard to avoid. In the last 30 years – the lifespan of a large gull – they have come among us as never before.

Though still popularly regarded as seagulls, many have moved inland, far from the seaside or saltwater. They have adapted to life in many places we have made, and they have thrived.

We have done a number of stories about gulls either attacking people, picking through rubbish on streets, messing cars and causing general annoyance, over the past couple of years.

Last year, hairdresser Ashley Mackey was set upon by six gulls who took her bagel, as she walked through the city centre.

Another incident occurred last year, when a Dundee pensioner was hospitalised after a gull “walloped” her on the head.

And, just last week, the Friends of Swannie Ponds group warned that gulls were now feeding on ducklings.

