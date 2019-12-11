Survey finds that seven in ten Scots aren’t doing enough physical activity

Seven in ten people in Scotland are not doing as much physical activity as the NHS recommends, according to new research.

The YouGov study, by charity Heart Research UK, asked 1,000 Scots how many minutes of physical activity they did in an average week, with 70% reporting that they did less than the 150 minutes recommended by the NHS.

Their definition of physical activity refers to activity requiring physical effort that increases your heart rate such as fast paced walking, running and playing sports.

Overall, 11% of respondents reported doing no physical activity at all in an average week.

The figures also showed that people aged 25-34 were the least active, with 80% failing to meet the NHS targets for physical activity.

Dr Helen Flaherty, head of health promotion at Heart Research UK said: “Scientific evidence demonstrates that people who are physically active have a reduced risk of heart disease, so it’s concerning to see such low levels of physical activity in Scotland.

“Although longer periods of more intense physical activity provide great benefits for heart health, increasing your level of physical activity, even by small amounts, can also have a positive impact.

“To improve your heart health, look for small opportunities throughout the day to increase your physical activity levels.

“For example, you could avoid making short journeys by car or public transport and use the opportunity to take a brisk walk or cycle instead, or find out about the activities available in your local leisure centre or park.

“It is advisable to avoid spending long periods of time without moving. Finding realistic and enjoyable ways to keep moving can help reduce your waistline as well as improving your heart health.”

Lack of exercise, along with poor diet, high cholesterol and smoking are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which kills 41 people in Scotland every single day.

The appeal has received cross-party support from Scottish politics, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Shadow Secretary for Health Miles Briggs MSP, and the Former Secretary of State for Scotland, the Rt Hon David Mundell pledging their support.

To donate to the Heart of Scotland Appeal, please visit heartofscotland.org.uk or call 0113 234 7474.