SURVEY: Are you making any preparations for Brexit?

Dundee City Council has revealed contingency plans which could see tinned and frozen food distributed to schools and care services in the event of a no deal Brexit.

In line with UK Government rules, the authority is keeping the core of its resilience plans under wraps.

However, chief executive David Martin said in a new report that Tayside Contracts has tinned and frozen food ready in case fresh food supplies dry up.

Meanwhile, the council is having to “prioritise” which EU-funded schemes to keep – such as the Dundee Employability Timeline, which helps locals find jobs.

It all comes amid a warning the city could be facing an exodus of EU citizens post Brexit after it was reported that as few as one in five Europeans in the city had applied for settled status to date.

