St Andrews family’s surrogacy joy: ‘We can’t imagine life without our miracle Monica’

Four years ago Olivia Rowlands and husband Sam were given the devastating news she would never be able to carry a baby.

But today they are on cloud nine with their 10-month-old ‘miracle’ daughter Monica, thanks to a surrogate they describe as their guardian angel.

Before Olivia’s womb was damaged by treatment for bowel cancer in 2017 the couple had a 10-day window to harvest eggs and had four embryos frozen at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.