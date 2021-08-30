Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Surge in house prices in Tayside and Fife as post-lockdown demand continues

By Neil Henderson
August 30, 2021, 1:28 pm
Demand for houses across Tayside and Fife continues to grow.
Post-lockdown property prices across Tayside and Fife are surging as restrictions ease.

The average price of a home in Dundee, Angus and north Fife has jumped by 6.2% since summer 2019, according to the Tayside Solicitors Property Centre.

Surge in house prices

Lynne Hill, manager at the centre in Dundee’s Whitehall Crescent, revealed the average price tag is now £168,482, compared with £158,632 before the pandemic struck.

She said demand for properties has surged in recent months, with no indication of slowing down.

“Given the impact of the pandemic on the homes market during lockdown last year, the 2019 figures are more relevant than those of last summer,” said Lynn.

“The demand for properties surged in the months immediately after lockdown was lifted and it has continued this year.”

Increased demand for properties

She added: “Sales charted at the centre over the first half of 2021 totalled 1,413.

“That’s up 20.3% on the mid-way point of 2019.

“Initially the surge could be marked down to pent-up demand but the trend has continued.

“Many homes have been changing hands for well in excess of the home report valuation.

“Properties with gardens and with a room offering scope for home working have proved particularly popular, reflecting changing employment patterns.”

Lynne Hill.

Lynne added the average price for a detached villa currently stands at £291,757.

That represents an increase of more than 6% over the last two years.

“The number of properties sold in this sector of the local market has jumped 16.2%,” Lynne added.

It comes just days after reports that house prices in East Fife had leaped a remarkable 26% in just a year.

Meanwhile, flat prices have also increased but at a lesser rate.

Post-lockdown demand

“The average flat is now £107,488. That figure has edged ahead by a more modest 2% over the last two years,” said Lynn.

“But the volume of sales has leapt by 27.6% over the same period.”

Despite the price increases, it’s not all bad news for buyers.

A study by Halifax found that houses in Dundee and Perth  were in the top 10 most affordable of any city in the UK.