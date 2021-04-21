Surge in bookings as Fife leisure centres set to reopen their doors

More than 1,000 bookings have been made to Fife pools and swimming pools in just 48 hours.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, the charitable organisation which operates facilities across the region including Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and the Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, experienced a surge in bookings after the Scottish Government announced centres could finally reopen.

Since the trust made its online booking system available via its website and app on Sunday, 578 gym sessions have been booked, along with 531 swim sessions and 30 family swim sessions.

Unlike the first lockdown, which saw the trust operate a phased re-opening programme, this time it will open doors on all of its available facilities on April 26.

Only the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland will remain closed as work continues to improves Covid-19 health and safety measures at that site.

The trust is expected to announce the date for reopening the Beacon in the near future.

Highest health and safety standards

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our staff and facilities are ready and we are very much looking forward to welcoming customers back to their local leisure centres.

“We’re sure that customers will be confident in the protocols we have in place which are in line with government, NHS Scotland and industry guidelines.

“Thanks to the hard work of staff, and previous experience of delivering Covid-secure facilities and programmes, I’m sure customers will experience the highest health and safety standards while enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity.”