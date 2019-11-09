Surfacing works on Dundee to Aberdeen A90 road to start next week

A section of the A90 north of Dundee is set to undergo resurfacing improvements starting at the beginning of next week.

The work will address defects on the road surface on the southbound section of the A90 between Kirriemuir A928 and the Todhills/Tinkletap junctions, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

Phase one of the project is due to start on Monday at 7.30pm and is expected to take three days to complete.

Phase two will follow on Thursday and is due to run until the following Tuesday.

Work will be carried out between 7.30pm-6.30am every day.

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s North East Unit representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.”