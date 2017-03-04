A Broughty Ferry councillor has said he is pleased that a deteriorating road surface will soon be repaired.

Derek Scott approached the Roads Maintenance Partnership in November last year to request resurfacing work at the Guthrie Terrace, Navarre Street and Montague Street junction.

He said: “I am often contacted by residents about the condition of the carriageway at the junction of Montague Street/Navarre Street/Guthrie Terrace.

“It is in a very poor state and has been deteriorating for some time.

“My requests to fill potholes at this location are always actioned timeously but a more permanent repair is really required.”

Work will take place from Monday for five working days.

It will require the closure of Montague Street and Guthrie Terrace for the entire course of works, with Navarre Street requiring closure during the latter part of works only.

Diversions will be in place via Abercromby Street and Hamilton Street.