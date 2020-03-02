Support worker to face hearing over claims he physically abused vulnerable care home resident in Dundee

A support worker is due to face a hearing next week over claims he physically abused a vulnerable care home resident.

Stephen McGregor will appear before a panel convened by regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) to hear the allegations.

The SSSC claims he behaved inappropriately at work in Dundee by physically abusing the resident and not respecting their dignity.

If McGregor is deemed to have breached care sector standards he could face sanctions that range from a warning to suspension or even being struck off.

The hearing takes place at Dundee’s Compass House and will be from March 9 to 11.

The name of McGregor’s employer, and the site where he worked at the time, will not be released until the hearing has concluded.