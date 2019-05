A support worker is to be the subject of a fitness to practise hearing this week in Dundee.

Dokubo Bokolo appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last November and admitted secretly filming a woman while she was “doing a private act”.

The 35-year-old was ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and will be on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Bokolo has not yet had an opportunity to publicly address the allegation.

For the full story, see The Evening Express website.