Mental health support services are urging people who are struggling to ask for help after a spate of suicides in Tayside in the last few weeks.

There have been a number of deaths recently, including two in the past week in Perth and four in just four days on Scotland’s railway network.

Now support services are urging anyone who is struggling with their mental health to ask for help.

Sharon Thomas, who works at Lighthouse for Perth, said the organisation has had to extend its weekend telephone crisis service to weekdays as well because the demand has been so high.

She said: “There are two deaths that we know of in the last week and another two were talked down off the bridge.

“Since June our volunteers have actually managed to talk another three people down off the bridge.

“There was a suicide a couple of days ago in Perth as well, he was a young lad in his early 20s and he was not in contact with our services which is why we really want to reach out to people to make sure they have someone to talk to.

“We run a telephone service and a drop-in to deal with anyone who is self-harming, has suicidal thoughts or emotional distress and we have found this has peaked during coronavirus.

“It is crazy the amount of people that are really struggling and there has been a massive spike in cases among young people, particularly teenagers.

“Coronavirus has definitely caused a spike but there is also a severe lack of mental health support in Tayside, especially out-of-hours support, and lockdown has affected how people are able to deal with a mental health crisis.

“Isolation, anxiety, stress, fear of the virus, bereavement – we are seeing all of that coming through.

“With coronavirus on the rise again and having already been through lockdown, it looks like that is coming again and people can’t cope with that, people are becoming so isolated and are losing hope there will ever be an end to this.”

Alex McClintock from Andy’s Man Club, which runs suicide prevention support groups for men in both Dundee and Perth, also urged anyone who is struggling to reach out.

He said: “It has been mad, we have seen quite a number of suicides in the area in the last three or four weeks.

“We know there were three suicides in the area at the end of September.

“Please reach out, our meetings are still happening face-to-face, so please get in touch if you need to talk to someone.

“At the start of the lockdown everyone was shouting about ‘be kind’ and Black Lives Matter, and everything has started to turn nasty and violent again and people have forgotten about being kind.

“One of the biggest things I will take out of lockdown is the community spirit, so please check on your mates and your neighbours – just asking them if they are alright takes 30 seconds.

“It is the fear of the unknown – I know personally from my point of view we celebrate Christmas with my mum and dad and there are usually 20 of us so that will not be happening this year, and that will be playing on people’s minds too.

“This is a worldwide problem and we are going to have a mental health pandemic.”

Alex himself tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of May and says he is still dealing with long-term side effects such as chronic fatigue and brain fog.

Andy’s Man Club can be contacted on info@andysmanclub.co.uk to arrange attending one of their meetings and its sister organisation for women, Women’s Wellbeing Club, can be contacted on info@womenswellbeingclub.co.uk

Lighthouse for Perth runs from 10am until 4pm Mondays to Thursdays and 8pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday nights and can be contacted on 0800 121 4820.

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.