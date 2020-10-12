Support service for people with cancer in Dundee receives over half a million pounds in financial support

A ground-breaking support service for people living with cancer in Dundee has secured over half a million pounds in financial support.

The Dundee Macmillan Improving the Cancer Service Journey (ICJ) service provides accessible and personal support for people living with or affected by the disease whether it is through financial support or practical and emotional support. Support is also provided for family members of those living with cancer.

The funding is for those affected by cancer who have come to the Dundee Improving the Cancer Journey service.

Gordon McLean from Macmillan Cancer Support said: “It’s no exaggeration to say that getting a cancer diagnosis is life-changing and, for many people, the financial impact can be devastating.

“A recent Macmillan study found that one in three people with cancer in Scotland (32%) are severely financially impacted by their diagnosis. Cancer can bring all sorts of financial pressures, such as loss of income due to being off work, increased household bills and travel to and from hospital appointments for treatment. Having someone available to help get the support you need and relieve some of that anxiety during cancer is vital.

“As Covid-19 continues to cause major disruption, it’s more important than ever that there is emotional, practical and financial support available from services like these for people living with cancer. We must ensure cancer does not become the ‘Forgotten C’.”

Deputy Convener of the Policy and Resources Committee Councillor Willie Sawers said: “We know that one of the biggest issues for people following a cancer diagnosis is about their finances.

“The council, in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, continue to provide an amazing service which maximises the benefits available to people living with cancer.

“Securing over half a million pounds is a phenomenal amount of money and will make a real difference to cancer patients, their families and carers in time of ill health or crisis.

“As coronavirus continues to cause havoc on people’s lives and finances, it is more important than ever that we work to secure all the money and benefits people are entitled to and take away a degree of worry.”

The support service is open to everyone aged 18 and above living with cancer regardless of their cancer type of where they live in the city.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, support services

For more information about the Improving Cancer Journey service, call 01382 433340 or email improving.cancerjourney@dundeecity.gov.uk.