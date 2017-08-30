Support pledged for oil rig recycling centre in Dundee

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A major decommissioning firm has pledged its support to building a rig recycling centre in Dundee.

AF Offshore Decom UK has signed an agreement with Forth Ports, owner of the Port of Dundee, to create a joint company called AF Dundee that will undertake the project.

Those behind the deal say the Port of Dundee is optimally placed to accommodate decommissioning work due to its location, transport links and skilled workforce.

In addition, the port is having a £10 million quay extension installed that is specificially designed with decomissioning in mind.

The deal was brokered by Dundeecom, the public/private partnership created to establish Dundee as an internationally recognised centre for decomissioning.