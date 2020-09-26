Support is out there for domestic abuse victims, senior Dundee police officer insists

A top Dundee cop has vowed to support survivors of domestic abuse who come forward seeking help.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gray from Dundee’s domestic abuse investigation unit made the promise during Domestic Abuse Awareness Week, which began on Monday.

He said: “We have had numerous people in over the course of the week for a variety of offences under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, and we have arrested people for domestic rape too, so it has been successful.

“We know with the lockdown people are being told to stay in their houses and people are losing their jobs and that can exacerbate domestic abuse.

“We are always hoping to hear from someone who is vulnerable and we are aware that people from a wide range of backgrounds are affected by domestic abuse – we don’t want people to think we only deal with female victims and male perpetrators.”

People who phone in will not be pressured to give a statement, DS Gray reassured.

“There may be a reluctance to phone the police for whatever reason, but we very much take the victim’s viewpoint and we will be guided on them on how they want to proceed,” he said.

© Courtesy Police Scotland

“The last thing we want to do is put someone through something they are not ready to go through and put them in a worse state mentally than they already are,” he said.

“We want people to be confidence in reporting more to the police.

If people are stuck in the house they can also report it online through the Police Scotland website.

DS Gray said the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 helped police deal with domestic abuse more robustly.

“For example, before there was a very generic stalking offence but now it is in the domestic abuse act so we can take on that issue as domestic abuse rather than just stalking,” he said.

“It goes over and above physical abuse too to allow us to deal with mental abuse, whether that is coercive control, financial abuse or stopping people going out with their friends.”

He added: “We also have the Domestic Abuse Disclosure Scheme, and that is for anyone who is living with a domestic abuse perpetrator.

“If someone is worried about the person they are living with they can find out more about them through the Police Scotland website.

“Similarly, if we know of a high-risk domestic abuse perpetrator in a new relationship we can make that decision to go and tell their new partner.”

For domestic abuse support contact Dundee Women’s Aid on 01382 207099 or 0800 027 1234 (open 24 hours a day).