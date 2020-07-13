Support growing for mental health crisis centre in Dundee

Support for the establishment of a 24-hour crisis centre for those with mental health difficulties in Dundee is growing.

The issue was thrust firmly into the spotlight by a Weekend Telegraph article on Saturday featuring 25-year-old Zana Grant.

She took the brave decision to speak out after several attempts to take her own life.

Zana lent her support to a campaign led by Phil Welsh, whose son Lee died in 2017.

It is envisaged that the centre would operate similar to those elsewhere in Scotland, providing access to counsellors and support in a “home-like environment”, allowing people time and space to seek appropriate help when at their lowest ebb.

Zana said: “Something needs to be done and if by speaking out it helps someone else and helps to get things changed then it will have been worth it.”

City charities Feeling Strong and 18 and Under have insisted there would be huge benefits to a drop-in centre in the city and – after the Tele published Zana’s story – numerous members of the public spoke out in support of the campaign.

Responding to the article, Brenda Hogan wrote: “Glad you are able to talk about your feelings.

“Thank you for helping other people who feel the same. You are a strong and brave girl.”

After receiving dozens of messages of support in a similar vein, Zana said: “It was a tough decision to share but an important one.

“I just need to know that I am doing all I can to help people in similar situations as mine.

“I really hope they take heed and see that a crisis centre is absolutely necessary.”

And Catherine Matheson wrote: “We need crisis centres and inpatient services in all areas of Tayside.

“I lost my son to suicide after many years of battling mental illness, and he managed well when services were good.”

Newt McCourt wrote: “I think a service crisis centre for people struggling with their mental wellbeing is way overdue.

“It should also be available to younger people as issues will begin in people as young as 12 or 13.”

Despite growing pressure, the authorities have so far resisted calls for the development of a 24-hour crisis centre.

The Scottish Government has said NHS Tayside and partner organisations are “working on the redesign of mental health services” in the wake of the highly critical Strang report.

Meanwhile, Kate Bell, NHS Tayside interim director of mental health, said: “We recognise challenges with mental health have touched every area in Scotland.

“In response to the independent inquiry into mental health services in Tayside, NHS Tayside has established a ‘Listen, Learn, Change’ action plan to implement the 51 recommendations of the inquiry.

“This project will seek to co-create a system-wide model building the community mental health and crisis care and home treatment pathway and reaffirms the commitment to provide intensive support at home or in a community setting.”