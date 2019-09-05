Support group for endometriosis sufferers to focus on tackling isolation

A Dundee-based support group for endometriosis sufferers is aiming to tackle the isolation those living with the condition can be faced with.

Vicky Chapman, who runs the Dundee branch of the Endometriosis UK Support Group, believes meeting others has been a lifeline for her.

She said: “The group supports me and I support them. I feel I missed out when I was diagnosed, as there wasn’t a support group close to me. I don’t want other women to feel the same.”

Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows in other areas within the female reproductive system. Some of the symptoms include pain and fatigue.

As part of its meetings, the group has enlisted a range of speakers who can give advice on managing the condition.

Vicky said: “Even though one in 10 women suffer from the condition, I hadn’t even heard of it until I was diagnosed in 2017.

“We want to make more women aware of the symptoms.”

Although the group has a large following on Facebook, Vicky is inviting new members to attend the monthly meetings. She said: “There is absolutely no pressure to share experiences. It’s simply a safe and supportive environment.”

The Endometriosis UK Dundee Support Group next meets on Wednesday September 11 at 6.30pm at Ninewells Hospital School of Medicine.