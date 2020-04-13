Support for mental health patients across Tayside still available in lockdown

Mental health patients across Tayside are continuing to get the support they need during the coronavirus outbreak, NHS Tayside has said.

Despite the lockdown now in its fourth week, both Carseview Centre in Dundee and Murray Royal Hospital in Perth are continuing to look after mental health inpatients as normal.

And although some appointments are now being done via video link, those who need face-to-face treatment can still do so.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “During the Covid-19 outbreak, our priority is to deliver high quality care in the setting that is most appropriate for our patients.

“Inpatient mental health services are continuing to be provided across Tayside at either the Carseview Centre in Dundee, or at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

“We would like to reassure our patients, service users and their families that mental health inpatient care in Tayside remains available for any patient, should this be necessary.

The mental health team is also using the health service’s “Near Me” video link tool to make sure they stay connected to patients.

The spokeswoman added: “For some patients, face-to-face treatment is the only option and we are continuing to provide this.

“We are also delivering some specialist medicines and our process for this has been developed to observe social distancing measures.