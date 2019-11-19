Support for Inchture girl Ruby soars: Fundraiser smashes £5k target after a day

A fundraiser for a young girl with incurable cancer has surpassed its target in just over 24 hours.

Ruby Stewart, six, has stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma. She was diagnosed with the condition in 2017.

After a recent family holiday to Disneyland, her condition deteriorated and has left Ruby without the use of her legs.

And when a stranger contacted the family asking if there was a fundraiser for Ruby, her mum Claire Stewart decided to set up a page with a £5,000 target. The money will go towards things for Ruby to enjoy and make her life better.

Claire, from Inchture, said: “A lady from Perth contacted me through Facebook and asked if there was a fund for Ruby.

“We never really felt we needed a fund for her but now her condition has changed and there are lots of things now that she can’t do.

“We just felt like this is the right time and there are practical things she needs if she’s going to do the things she likes to do. She still wants to have fun.

“Until about three weeks ago she could walk, she could swim, she could dance. While she was in Disneyland she kept complaining her hips were sore.

“It is because she’s got a tumour that’s wrapped round her spinal cord. It’s growing, that’s why she’s lost the use of her legs, that’s why her feet are numb.

“Because of the tumour in her back she’s in a huge amount of pain. I’m so proud of her and the way she deals with things, she is so resilient.”

The fundraiser hit its target in just over 24 hours and has so far raised £5,995.

Claire said: “It’s unbelievable. We are just blown away, we can’t believe how generous people have been. We are just really, really grateful. Thank you to everybody.”

Ruby is due to go on a family holiday to Lapland soon before she starts radiotherapy.

She has also been working on a book alongside copywriter Kevin Anderson, called The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn, due to be published later this year.

Funds from the book will go to the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.