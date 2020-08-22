Plea for financial support for families and staff affected by Covid-19 outbreak at Dundee school

Calls have been made for a support network to be formed to help staff and families affected by an outbreak of Covid-19 at Kingspark School.

Labour councillors on Dundee City Council have also asked for financial help to be offered to families affected.

The bid for support comes as parents of pupils at the school reveal they have been advised to go for testing if they display any symptoms.

Kevin Keenan, the leader of the city council’s Labour group, said he had written to the council’s chief executive David Martin asking for help for school staff and their families.

Mr Keenan said: “On behalf of the Labour group, I would like to wish all those employees affected by Covid-19 a very speedy recovery.

“I hope with track and trace we can bring the Kingspark School cluster under control very quickly.”

© DC Thomson

In his letter to Mr Martin he stated: “Given that our school staff are frontline employees, can you please advise what level of support we are offering to those employees who have tested positive.

“I trust we are we offering them the type of support to that will assist them and their wider family as they self-isolate/quarantine?

“I would also be obliged if you could let me know whether we are considering any financial support for family members needing to quarantine that are reduced to statutory minimum sick pay by their employer.”

It comes as the school closure continues to be in place, with a decision on re-opening expected to come on Monday.

A parent, who did not wish to be named, said: “Families are now being contacted to tell them their child has come into direct contact with people with Covid-19.

“They are being told to get tested if they have symptoms and self isolate.

“From what parents are saying, there are a fair few classes involved and the parents are worried about how their child will cope with such an invasive test.”

“It seems children in classes three, seven and eight are affected.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.